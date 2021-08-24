A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community gathering place and pet owner bonding area. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward guaranteed rate affinity.
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
UCLA Hospital Ranks No. 1 in State, No. 3 in Nation
August 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Highest set of rankings ever for UCLA Health By Sam Catanzaro UCLA Health hospitals have ranked No. 1 in both...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
August 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...Read more