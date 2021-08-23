August 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage
* Local Residents File Federal Suit to Block Recall Election
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Photo: Getty
News, Venice Beach News

Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
video

Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV

August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...

Footage from a helicopter's camera monitor showing LAFD crews rescuing a construction worker who fell into a hole in Mar Vista Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
video

Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
video, Westside Wellness

Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...

A man recently arrested by the LAPD for a series of thefts in the Venice area. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested

August 16, 2021

August 16, 2021

LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts By Sam Catanzaro Venice-area police have announced...

Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov
News, Venice Beach News

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach News

Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
Food & Drink, video

How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...

