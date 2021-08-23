Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage
* Local Residents File Federal Suit to Block Recall Election
Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021
Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose
August 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV
August 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole
August 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...
Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands
August 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested
August 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts By Sam Catanzaro Venice-area police have announced...
Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach
August 13, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...
Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study
August 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...
New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty
August 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
