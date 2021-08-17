Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A
* Hit And Run Driver Arrested After Injuring Mother and Child
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
August 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested
August 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts By Sam Catanzaro Venice-area police have announced...
Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach
August 13, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...
Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study
August 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...
New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty
August 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach
August 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
August 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
August 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
