20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash

No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident

By Sam Catanzaro.

Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man killed in a car-to-car shooting in Venice this week

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place late Tuesday morning at Pacific at Brooks avenues.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a car riddled with bullet holes. The victim, 20-year-old Lucas Zamora from Fresno, was declared dead on the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Authorities say Zamora was shot while driving and then soon after crashed into a building at Pacific and Brooks.

No arrests have been made in connection to this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD.