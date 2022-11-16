Cancer Cartel is helping cancer patients focus on their treatment, not the financial stress of living with a diagnosis. Learn more in this video brought to you by SMC.
Cancer Cartel Provides Financial Help To Cancer Patients
100 Miles of Bus-Only Lanes Within Five Years on City Council Plans
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council...
Best Ways To Show Your LA Baseball Love
August 10, 2022 Yo! Venice Contributor
Los Angeles is a sports lover’s paradise. In every sport except for the NHL, locals have two teams to choose...
Inspiring Others Through Body Positivity
May 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Navy Officer Janae Carey Teams-Up with 2022 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles . Video brought to you by Pudu Pudu.
Best Gifts for Mother’s Day in 2022
March 31, 2022 Yo! Venice Contributor
Mothers are the first teachers children have in their lives. They simply teach us everything we need to know about...
LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy
Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...
LAFD Arson Unit Asks For Help Identifying Suspect In Venice Trash Fires
March 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana After the multiple rubbish fires were set this weekend in Venice near Paloma Court there was a...
Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside
February 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross continues...
Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.
February 18, 2022 Yo! Venice Contributor
Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village. ...
Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations
January 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
US Motorcycle Helmet Laws Mapped
January 5, 2022 Yo! Venice Contributor
At YoVenice we have spent years writing about news stories of motorcyclists with head and brain injuries from collisions. We...
Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic
January 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...
Yo! Venice’s Best Westside Dishes of 2021
December 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...
From Its City Center Home, the Cook’s Garden Venice Promotes Plant Diversity, Sustainable Organic Gardening and Hyper-Locavorism to Los Angeles Community
December 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne Gardens serve a purpose, never more than right now. For Geri Miller, founder and CEO of Home...
The Best CBD Gift For Every Occasion
November 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Thanks to the growing popularity of Hemp CBD, there’s a lot of new and unique CBD products that will make...
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
November 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
