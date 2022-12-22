December 23, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in West Virginia

Brandon Manyo Dixon arrest in West Virginia

By Sam Catanzaro

A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of two tourists in Venice Beach over the summer. 

According to the LAPD, on July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar on the 20 block of Windward Avenue. 

“The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun. As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries,” the LAPD said. 

Soon after, the LAPD identified Brandon Manyo Dixon as the suspect wanted for the shooting. Based on the initial investigation it appeared the suspect had fled to Memphis, Tennessee, police say. 

“Detectives from the Task Force wrote several search warrants to help locate suspect Dixon. When the Marshal’s Task Force served the warrant in Tennessee, Dixon had fled the location already. Detectives continued to write more search warrants for phones, social media and other electronics associated with suspect Dixon,” the LAPD said. 

On December 16, detectives learned Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia. Detectives coordinated with the West Virginia United States Marshal Task Force and conducted surveillance on a residence where Dixon was believed to be inside. 

“Detectives gain intel that suspect Dixon was possibly in possession of several high-power firearms,” the LAPD said. 

West Virginia Marshal’s Task Force contacted the local police department SWAT Team to assist in arresting Dixon. Dixon was arrested without incident.

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
