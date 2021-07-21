July 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

By Nick Antonicello

Don’t like the message?

Please don’t shoot the messenger!

For that seems to be the case when it comes to the incessant bashing of the LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva by Councilman Mike Bonin, who doesn’t seems to get along with others who don’t agree with his failed and flawed policies as it relates to the issue encampments at the beach.

While it is clear some encampments here at Venice Beach have been moved and in other people’s opinion simply rearranged, the question is why now and not a year, two years or three years ago?

Enter LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, with all the trappings and power of his office that in just a few weeks has forced CD-11 Councilman Mike Bonin to start earning his $300,000 plus income as one of the highest paid council members in the United States!

There is a new sheriff in town indeed.

While every possible excuse was given to not stop the proliferation of encampments within Venice and specifically the boardwalk, Sheriff Villanueva’s decision to come to the protection of locals and Venetians has forced Bonin to finally take action that benefits his constituents, and not outside agitators, service providers and transients who do not belong.

As service providers are claiming they have been working for months on the issue at hand, is that really the case or is it the cloud of a second recall attempt that is really shaping the thinking of Councilman Bonin?

For Bonin seems more interested in a very public feud with Sheriff Villanueva then an actual policy of consensus and cooperation with an individual who represents the entire county of some 10 million people where Bonin only represents some 300,000 people.

For if the beaches and parks belong to all of us, doesn’t Sheriff Villanueva have as much standing on the issue of encampments since this is now clearly a public safety concern?

For if 50% of all crime-issues are homeless related in Venice, should an elected law enforcement official who can patrol the beaches have a role in what has happened here in Venice?

For there seems to be a point of politics and progressivism that Mike Bonin is far more concerned about then the public safety concerns that should be above the partisan shenanigans of our council member yet again under the threat of another recall.

Law enforcement officers must be able to call balls and strikes, and not get “knee-deep” in the politics and partisan practices of Mr. Bonin and his supporters hell bent on removing any public safety oversight when in fact those at the beach illegally encamped are in fact violating the law, thus the Sheriff’s presence is not only reasonable, but necessary.

But most importantly, because the Sheriff’s Office is outside the scope of influence of the LA City Council, Villanueva’s presence is truly independent of any undue influences that can be applied to LAPD and I believe that is truly the bone of contention as to why Bonin is so opposed to the Sheriff’s presence in solving this massive issue of homeless encampments at the beach and other public spaces.

It is mindboggling to see a city council member reject the honest intentions of the Sheriff to assist him fix something he has had nearly nine years to solve. A problem that has gotten far worse; and not better on his watch!

For the message is clear, people want the beaches cleared and commerce back at the boardwalk.

That isn’t just good policy, but good politics as well for the community at-large.

The author is a member of the Outreach, Parking & Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

"Our historic and world famous Venice Beach boardwalk park typically gets over 10 million visitors each year. As L.A. enters yellow tier and more people travel, we cannot endanger our visitors by allowing the current lawless and inhumane conditions at Venice Beach to continue," reads a letter sent to officials from Venice residents and stakeholders. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Hundreds of Residents and Stakeholders Sign Letter Calling for Clean up of Venice Beach

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

The following is an open letter sent to Los Angeles city and county officials calling for urgent action to deal...

""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.
Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bait and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR