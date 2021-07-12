July 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week.

By Traci Park

Hi Nick, Traci Park here.  We have actually met multiple times at community events over the last decade.  You probably just don’t remember me because I’ve always been polite and respectful when we talked.  We’ve never had a disagreement or testy exchange that might stand out in your mind.

But since you took the time to publically share your views of me, without the courtesy of a phone call or email to inquire about mine, I wanted to take the time to respond to the points you raised.

You said that I am “a political novice with no real community advocacy or service.”  You’re absolutely right: I’m not a politician.  I’m just an average resident who is willing to take on the establishment instead of sitting behind a computer and complaining about things.  I’ve spent my entire career in advocacy and service, I just don’t brag about it on social media.  And, I don’t do that work for publicity or because I expect anyone to thank me.  I do it because I care about protecting the families and businesses in our community.

You also noted that you found it “downright strange and disturbing” that I did not mention Mike Bonin on my website.  I’m stepping away from a career I love and taking on the uncomfortable role of jumping into politics by running against him.  But since that wasn’t obvious, let me be clear: I am running against Mike Bonin because what he has done to CD-11 is a disgrace, and we deserve better.  I’m running because I am furious about what has happened in Venice, and Mar Vista, and Westchester, and all the parts of CD-11 that are in crisis because of Mike Bonin’s failed leadership and disastrous policies.

You also wondered about the campaign address.  It’s really simple: I’m busy working with local constituents to address their concerns, so having a professional State-wide accounting firm handle the campaign finances gives me more time to spend on the issues that matter.

I also noted your comment about already having “more than enough lawyers in politics and government.”  Not to put too fine a point on it, but in large part, bad lawyering got us into this, and it’s going to take some damn good lawyering to get us out of it.

You also called me an “ambitious millionaire” and wondered what I have in common with average residents and voters.  I wish I was a millionaire – it would certainly make life and this campaign a lot easier!  The truth is, I just recently paid off my student loans.  I drive a leased car.  I shop at Target.  I live on a budget.  Like the stakeholders and voters in this District, I am tired of the failed leadership, the skyrocketing crime and violence, the suffering on the streets, and Mike Bonin’s broken promises.

As you stated: “You can’t beat somebody with nobody.”  I’m not nobody, Nick.  I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin.

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

"Our historic and world famous Venice Beach boardwalk park typically gets over 10 million visitors each year. As L.A. enters yellow tier and more people travel, we cannot endanger our visitors by allowing the current lawless and inhumane conditions at Venice Beach to continue," reads a letter sent to officials from Venice residents and stakeholders. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Hundreds of Residents and Stakeholders Sign Letter Calling for Clean up of Venice Beach

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

The following is an open letter sent to Los Angeles city and county officials calling for urgent action to deal...

""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.
Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bait and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...

"Of the five California counties with the highest seven-day average COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Christmas, just one has taken strong enforcement measures," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR