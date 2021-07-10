July 13, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option

By Staff Writer

What if you could get quality skincare formulas in eco-friendly, space saving packaging?

Meet It’s Perfect On (IPO) Cosmetics. With Korean utility and packaging patents, IPO delivers a facial cleanser, eye cream, face cream and sheet mask all in the convenience of one single, recyclable pouch. Launched in May 2019, IPO Cosmetics aims to be the perfect product for your face, body and hair from the ingredients to the quality to the benefits that will also increase confidence.

Creator Michelle Kim spent 20 years in the fashion industry before exploring her true passion, skincare. The self-proclaimed product junkie was truly clear about one thing when starting IPO Cosmetics – quality over gimmicky aesthetics. The patented pouches are innovative, eco-friendly and cost-effective, allowing Kim to invest the most capital in the formulations versus the shelf-appeal.

Michelle Kim

The current collection includes:

  • Glam 4Step Facial: Focused on hydration, Glam is great for prepping before a night out and setting the skin. Use before putting on makeup for a flawless, polished look with a killer afterglow. Key ingredients include:
    • Camellia sinensis extract – Focuses on firming, anti-aging while loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories
    • Beta glucan – Stimulates collagen, smooths wrinkles and delivers antioxidants
    • Cucumber extract – Hydrates, soothes, and reduces swelling
    • Apricot kernel extract – Revives, repairs, enhances skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles
  • Recover 4Step Facial: Focused on moisturizing, Recover has skin looking brand new after a long night. You may be feeling those mere three hours of sleep you got, but your skin will look like you slept eight. Key ingredients include:
    • Laminaria japonica extract – Eliminates toxins
    • Centella asiatica extract – Heals, strengthens, and protects
    • Eucalyptus globulus extract – Collagen booster
    • Calendula flower extract – Slows premature aging

Every product is paraben, sulfate, artificial fragrance and cruelty free, and TSA approved.

“After a successful 20-year-run in the fashion industry, and a small stint in multi-brand distribution in the beauty industry, I pivoted to what is my proudest accomplishment yet – bringing affordable, quality products to the masses. IPO Cosmetics is for men and women who want an elevated experience with their skincare, to feel like it’s perfect for them. I use the same top certified Korean factory as other leading brands, investing more in how the formulas are made while utilizing my patented 4Step design,” said Michelle Kim, founder of IPO Cosmetics. “IPO Cosmetics 4Step facial systems are affordable, portable and non-committal – you can buy to try, use for travel, take hiking, the possibilities with the 4Step facial kits are endless.”

Each 4Step kit retails for $8 and is available on www.itsperfecton.com.

For more information, please visit www.itsperfecton.com

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk last month. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva to Hold Protecting Parks and Beaches Town Hall Monday

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Virtual town hall Monday 1-2 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to hold a...
Food & Drink, News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Toi Creel Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard.  Recently, well-admired...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News

Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
News, Venice Beach News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR