IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option

By Staff Writer

What if you could get quality skincare formulas in eco-friendly, space saving packaging?

Meet It’s Perfect On (IPO) Cosmetics. With Korean utility and packaging patents, IPO delivers a facial cleanser, eye cream, face cream and sheet mask all in the convenience of one single, recyclable pouch. Launched in May 2019, IPO Cosmetics aims to be the perfect product for your face, body and hair from the ingredients to the quality to the benefits that will also increase confidence.

Creator Michelle Kim spent 20 years in the fashion industry before exploring her true passion, skincare. The self-proclaimed product junkie was truly clear about one thing when starting IPO Cosmetics – quality over gimmicky aesthetics. The patented pouches are innovative, eco-friendly and cost-effective, allowing Kim to invest the most capital in the formulations versus the shelf-appeal.

Michelle Kim

The current collection includes:

Glam 4Step Facial: Focused on hydration, Glam is great for prepping before a night out and setting the skin. Use before putting on makeup for a flawless, polished look with a killer afterglow. Key ingredients include: Camellia sinensis extract – Focuses on firming, anti-aging while loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories Beta glucan – Stimulates collagen, smooths wrinkles and delivers antioxidants Cucumber extract – Hydrates, soothes, and reduces swelling Apricot kernel extract – Revives, repairs, enhances skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles



Recover 4Step Facial: Focused on moisturizing, Recover has skin looking brand new after a long night. You may be feeling those mere three hours of sleep you got, but your skin will look like you slept eight. Key ingredients include: Laminaria japonica extract – Eliminates toxins Centella asiatica extract – Heals, strengthens, and protects Eucalyptus globulus extract – Collagen booster Calendula flower extract – Slows premature aging



Every product is paraben, sulfate, artificial fragrance and cruelty free, and TSA approved.

“After a successful 20-year-run in the fashion industry, and a small stint in multi-brand distribution in the beauty industry, I pivoted to what is my proudest accomplishment yet – bringing affordable, quality products to the masses. IPO Cosmetics is for men and women who want an elevated experience with their skincare, to feel like it’s perfect for them. I use the same top certified Korean factory as other leading brands, investing more in how the formulas are made while utilizing my patented 4Step design,” said Michelle Kim, founder of IPO Cosmetics. “IPO Cosmetics 4Step facial systems are affordable, portable and non-committal – you can buy to try, use for travel, take hiking, the possibilities with the 4Step facial kits are endless.”

Each 4Step kit retails for $8 and is available on www.itsperfecton.com.

For more information, please visit www.itsperfecton.com.