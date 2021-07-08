July 9, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

By Nick Antonicello

There is an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.”

And with current incumbent LA Councilman Mike Bonin (CD-11), you have the quintessential political insider and darling of the downtown status quo.

A two-term incumbent who has fallen upon hard political times with his radical ideas that right is somehow wrong and wrong has now become right as he has decimated our neighborhoods with a growing homeless epidemic in the thousands and rising crime the result of these wrong-headed policies as our public spaces have been taken hostage by criminals and transients as 50% of all crime here in Venice is now homeless related!

There isn’t a place in LA with more homeless than Venice with the exception of skid row downtown and Mike Bonin seems perfectly content with that reality.

But despite the fact Bonin is a wounded incumbent of sorts with a tough race ahead of him as well as a second recall attempt complicating his future, Mike is a smart and savvy political operative and organizer that is Harvard educated and will do all that is necessary to retain this seat he inherited from the late Bill Rosendahl nearly a decade ago.

Bonin’s first two races were sleepy, no-contest affairs as he was challenged by underfunded and unknown opponents.

Mike had all the support and all the downtown money.

It was Rosendahl who cleared the field and succeeding Bill became that simple!

And while I clearly don’t like Mike, the residents of District 11 need a viable and compelling alternative, someone who can beat Bonin.

The angst and opposition to Mike Bonin is large and deep.

It has become almost organic in places like Venice where store merchants post their opposition openly and with a fierce hostility to his tenure of office.

In too long, out of touch and time to go for Mr. Bonin.

For Mike will never resign, and a recall is possible, but reelection remains at this point remote.

So after the disastrous road diets and this explosion of homelessness now spreading to the rest of the district, the past support Bonin enjoyed in place like Brentwood and the Palisades seems to be crumbling and bursting at the political seams.

So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?

Enter Venice resident and attorney Traci Park.

I took the time to visit her web address at www.tracipark.com and while most political websites are flowery presentations long on rhetoric and short on specifics, this site really said nothing at all.

And while I don’t know Traci Park, she is a political novice with no real community advocacy or service and is she really the ticket to take out a Mike Bonin?

For the fact Mike Bonin isn’t mentioned once in her website is downright strange and disturbing.

More so was the fact no plans or proposals worth repeating here regarding rampant homelessness and rising crime is also absent from her agenda.

Will Traci Park clean up the boardwalk and the encampments here in Venice?

Yes or no?

Will she work with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and set a deadline to remove the encampments from the boardwalk so that business can be reimagined, restored and revived at OFW?

Yes or no?

Bluntly speaking, what is her plan for a safe, clean and vibrant Venice Beach?

Having lived here for 30 years, I have never heard of her until her name recently surfaced as a potential candidate.

Has she ever been to a meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council?

Has she served on a committee?

What is her actual record of community, volunteer service?

For if the solution for beating and replacing a career politician like Bonin is with an unknown lawyer like Park, that logic seems too easy, and probably out of the realm of probability.

For here comes the new boss, same as the old one?

She describes herself as an environmental activist — and it would have helped if any reference to that activism was made available for voters to judge for themselves!

And while it’s nice to know she loves our beloved Lakers and Dodgers, if that is the prerequisite for public office, everyone in the 11th CD would qualify for what would be an extremely crowded race.

What was even more interesting was the address of her campaign noted on the site.

The address of a Sacramento-based political operation versus a local address, here in Venice — or an address somewhere in the district would suffice!

For there are more than enough lawyers in politics and government, nothing new or different here!

And Mike Bonin didn’t lose a cent of his gargantuan public salary during COVID-19 totaling to the tune of $300,000, more than any council member in the United States and more than any of the 50 state governors as well as the entire US Senate and House of Representatives!

For what does Mike Bonin or Traci Park for that matter have in common with average residents and voters?

Two ambitious millionaires, one who has failed in his public service, and the other who has no public service worth mentioning?

In the case of Mike Bonin it’s failed public policy gone astray and run amok.

In the case of Traci Park, “where’s the beef?”

The author is a member of the Outreach, Oceanfront Walk and Parking & Transportation Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org). He can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com or (310) 621-3775.

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

"Our historic and world famous Venice Beach boardwalk park typically gets over 10 million visitors each year. As L.A. enters yellow tier and more people travel, we cannot endanger our visitors by allowing the current lawless and inhumane conditions at Venice Beach to continue," reads a letter sent to officials from Venice residents and stakeholders. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Hundreds of Residents and Stakeholders Sign Letter Calling for Clean up of Venice Beach

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

The following is an open letter sent to Los Angeles city and county officials calling for urgent action to deal...

""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.
Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bait and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...

"Of the five California counties with the highest seven-day average COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Christmas, just one has taken strong enforcement measures," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...

"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

by Juliet Lemar
July 8, 2021
0

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...

Read more

POPULAR

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Food & Drink

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

by Juliet Lemar
July 8, 2021
0

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...

Read more