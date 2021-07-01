July 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th

By Kerry Slater

Two restaurants are collaborating in Venice on the Fourth of July to create a special BBQ brisket pizza.

Culver City-based pizza food truck Speak Cheezy and DTLA’s Moo’s Craft BBQ have announced a pop-up on the Fourth of July at Deus Ex Machina in Venice. On the menu? The 4th of July On A Pie, BBQ Brisket Pizza.

“This pie deconstructs the classic brisket platter, featuring Andrew Munoz’s signature Angelino-Texas style smoked brisket. Each 10’ pizza (serves 1-2) is loaded with brisket, smoked ricotta, house-pulled mozzarella, and crinkle-cut pickles, dusted in Parmesan Reggiano, and drizzled in a Moo’s BBQ sauce reduction and pickled mustard seeds for a tangy, irresistible finish,” reads an announcement.

The pop up sensation Speak Cheezy mobile pizza van will be pulling firing pies on the spot.

“Bring it to a party, bring it to the beach, or just pull up and enjoy on the patio. Either way, you’ll have a 4th of July feast with these timeless summer flavors,” the announcement continues.

