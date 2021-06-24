June 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn more in this video brought to you by Malibu CC.

in Travel, video
Related Posts
Edify TV, Travel

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
video

The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
video

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 10, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
video

How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Sports, video

Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup

June 7, 2021

Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...

