AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.

in Edify TV, News
Edify TV, Travel

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

Venice Beach, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...

