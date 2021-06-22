The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup
Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
