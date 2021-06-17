KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44

By Kerry Slater

Popular hand roll bar KazuNori is now open in Marina del Rey.

The restaurant opened Thursday at the Boardwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 (4635 Admiralty Way). The restaurant, open 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., does not take reservations. Guests will be seated on a first come, first-served basis.

“The restaurant features a 24-seat hand roll counter bar where guests can watch their hand rolls being made, and, most importantly, enjoy them while the seaweed is at its best. The waterfront view is not to be missed, either, especially at sunset,” the restaurant said.

The eatery is from the Sushi Nozawa Group, who’s other restaurants include SUGARFISH and Nozawa Bar. In addition, the KazuNori has two sister restaurants: Hi Ho Cheeseburger and Uovo Pasta, both of which will soon join KazuNori at the Boardwalk Marina del Rey at Pier.

The Marina del Rey location join Los Angeles locations in Santa Monica, Downtown LA, Mid Wilshire and Westwood.

Visit https://www.handrollbar.com/locations/marina-del-rey/# to order pickup delivery from the Marina del Rey location.