Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing

By Toi Creel

Wood framing is now complete for Community Corporation of Santa Monica’s 50-unit affordable housing project in Mar Vista.

The development, dubbed Vista Ballona, will occupy a vacant lot at 3960 Grand View Boulevard in Mar Vista.

Plans call for a six-story building featuring 50 one and two-bedroom units. The apartments will be priced for low-income tenants making between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income with 12 units reserved for individuals with developmental disabilities. FSY Architecture is the project designer.

Westside Regional Center will join with Brilliant Corners to provide case management and supportive services for Vista Ballona tenants. Brilliant Corners has contributed $2 million towards the project, alongside a $3.9 billion loan from the City of Los Angeles and low-income tax credits subsidizing the development.

Based on a staff report by the California tax credit allocation committee, rent prices will range from $285 to $1,746 per month. The building will hold 51one and two bedroom apartments. The site stood vacant for years before builders came in and began constructing the project.

The project is being designed by FSY Architects with the building being described as a contemporary low-rise structure. The total budget for the project is $33.7 million with the complex expected to be complete by 2021.