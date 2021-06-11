June 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August

By Chad Winthrop

An appeal hearing for a mixed-use development planed for Ocean Front Walk in Venice has been pushed back.

The Los Angeles Planning Land Use Management (PLUM) recently pushed back an appeal hearing originally set for June 1 to August 3 for an unspecified reason.

In January, the Los Angeles Planning Department signed off on a developers’ plan to demolish three existing structures at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk to make way for the construction of a three-story, mixed-use project. The proposal calls for nine dwelling units above a ground floor restaurant. The development, checking in at 13,412 square feet, would include 18 spaces for parking along with 28 bicycle spaces. The project designer is listed as John Reed of Reed Architectural Group while Vera Sutter is listed as the applicant.

In December a group of local stakeholders filed an appeal against the project. City documents list groups POWER and Citizens Preserving Venice along with individuals Lydia Ponce and Margaret Molloy as the appellants. According to the organization’s website, Citizens Preserving Venice is a non-profit “founded as a group dedicated to preserving and protecting the character and scale of Venice as a Special Coastal Community, including the history and the social, cultural, racial and economic diversity, as well as protecting affordable housing.” In the appeal, the group argued that development violated the Mello Act, a 1982 law that intended to preserve and expand the number of affordable dwelling units in the Coastal Zone areas of the State of California. The current plot contains a two-story family home along with and two buildings, each housing four units, for a total of 10 total units.

“This project proposes the demolition of a 100% residential structure for purposes of a nonresidential (mixed-use commercial) development in the Coastal Zone, which the Mello Act and the [Interim Administrative Procedures for Complying with the Mello Act] prohibits],” reads the appeal. “Especially given the current state of affordable housing in this City, where our elected officials are working hard to “stop the bleeding” of truly affordable housing to luxury housing developers, the hypocrisy from this and other determinations from the Department of City Planning (“DCP”) is unacceptable.”

Related Posts
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Venice Boardwalk Encampment Resident Arrested for Violent Attack Against Elderly Performer

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

LAPD announce the arrest of 45-year-old Macio Harger By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless man for the violent...

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk Monday. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Deputies Visit Venice Boardwalk Following Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Encampments by July 4th

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

LASD Homeless Outreach Services Team visits Venice Boardwalk Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Deputies were on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Tuesday...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...

LAPD officers detain a woman who approached LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino with a knife at a Venice event Monday morning. Photos: Jeff Hall.
News, Venice Beach News

Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Jeff Hall A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...

The Will Rogers State Beach parking lot in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Bonin Housing Proposal

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal  By...

A sinkhole in Venice Thursday. Photo: Courtesy LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...

