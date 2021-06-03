June 3, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...

An e-scooter involved in a separate collision in Santa Monica earlier this year. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Jame's Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
"Play It Forward" at Angel City Chorale's June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...

Venice Beach earlier this month. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Bonin's Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...

