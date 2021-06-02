City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

140 units planned along canals

By Toi Creel

A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a hurdle recently.

On Thursday May 27, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a 140-unit affordable housing project called the Reese Davidson Community.

The project will include a total 136 units for low income residents and four units for managers. 67 units will be for those without homes, 34 would be reserved for low-income artists and another 34 for other low-income households.

The project is being developed by two entities: Hollywood Community Housing Corp. and Venice Community Housing Corp.

The most updated plans include a designated 685 square feet of supportive services. There’s also 2,255 square feet assigned for retail space, 810-square-feet planned for restaurant space along with nearly 3,000 feet for space for art studio.

The project is made up of two structures designed by Eric Owen Moss Architects. Each building will be three stories high. One building will be located west of the Grand Canal totaling 36,157-square-feet. Another building east of the Canal, checking in at 67,800-square-feet.

Designs also call for the project to include 136 bicycle parking spaces and 357 automobile parking spaces for both future residence and guests.

Despite the official go ahead from the Planning Commission, the project has received mixed reviews from the community, including in May when the Venice Neighborhood Council voted to oppose the development.