Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

Submitted by Culver City Police Department

Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating in a multi-agency task force, conducted an investigation involving a high scale drug trafficking organization that lead to the issuance of two separate search warrants.

After serving both search warrants in the East Los Angeles County area, Detectives seized approximately 2500 pounds of Methamphetamine and approximately 200 kilos of Cocaine. The approximate street value of this seizure is $60,000,000. This drug seizure is believed to be one of the largest in Los Angeles County history.