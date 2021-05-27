May 28, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility program. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...

Venice Beach earlier this month. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

Kail Thomas Schmalz. Photos: Via Patch.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach  By Sam Catanzaro  The grandmother...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify TV, Featured, Travel, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...

An LAFD command post at the Will Rogers beach parking lot over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...

