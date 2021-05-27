Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility program. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...
Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
May 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up
May 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach By Sam Catanzaro The grandmother...
Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop
May 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
