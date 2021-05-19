May 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican American monument on the Westside. This video brought to you by Malibu Community Collective.

in video
Related Posts
video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
News, video

Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Sew to Go?

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Upbeat Beat, video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Food & Drink, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
video

Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...

