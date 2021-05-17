Roof Warranty: Is It Worth It?

Anyone who owns a house knows that it is a long-term investment. This purchase is probably the biggest you’ll ever make, so you want to do your part to make it a safe, comfortable, long-lasting place to live. Your home should be a refuge and offer the peace and security you need. The roof is one of the most important components of a home. It keeps out elements such as rain, snow, hail, and wind. It protects you from unwanted guests such as pests. But like anything else in your home, the roof will fall prey to wear and tear. It is also susceptible to damage and may even be the victim of poor installation or craftsmanship. Purchasing the best home warranty for your roof can make a lot of sense. As you learn about what this entails, you can make the right choice about whether to get one.

Homeowner’s Insurance and Your Roof

It is first helpful to understand some differences between a home warranty and homeowner’s insurance. A warranty is a contract with a service provider to make repairs or replacements on elements of your home that have worn out or become damaged. These issues will be the result of normal wear or unforeseen issues. Purchasing a warranty is optional. Homeowner’s insurance is required by mortgage lenders before you can buy a home. It provides protection against loss due to catastrophic events, emergencies, and vandalism.

When Your Insurance Would Cover the Roof

The dwelling coverage portion of your homeowner’s insurance plan will cover certain types of damage to your roof. Specifically, you can expect coverage if there is a sudden, dramatic event that damages or destroys the roof. For example, if a violent windstorm blows a tree over on your house and crashes through the roof, your insurance should cover repairs. If wind or torrential hail rips off large sections of the roof, you should have insurance protection. The same is true for issues that cause leaks. If a catastrophic situation results in a major leak, your insurance should jump in and pay for repairs or replacements.

When the Home Warranty Would Cover the Roof

It’s important to read and understand your home warranty. Some people are disappointed to find when their homeowner’s insurance denies a claim for roof damage. If the problems arise because of normal wear and tear and maintenance issues, insurance won’t help you. This is when you can turn to a warranty on the roof. This coverage would pay for repairs and replacing any portions of the roof because of deterioration.

Product Warranties

One component of a roof warranty is protection on the product itself. Roofing material can come in many varieties. Some of the most popular are asphalt, slate, tile, and steel. The warranty covers any needed repairs that come from product defects or incorrect assembly of the material. Many roofing materials should last for 30, 40, or 50 years or more. However, any quality issues with the products will not be your responsibility to fix if you have this type of protection.

Workmanship Warranties

If a leak occurs because of poor installation of the roofing product, a warranty will cover repair or replacement costs. Also, if the installation of the roofing materials violated city or municipal code, the warranty would pay to correct the issue.

Warranty Costs and Repair Costs

A roof warranty’s duration will vary depending on the manufacturer. Some warranties are as few as two years, while others may go up to 25 years. The costs are usually around $100 a year. Contrast this with the cost to repair or replace a roof, and you’ll notice some drastic differences. Paying a contractor to take care of roof problems can be a big financial commitment. The contractor may charge $50 to $75 an hour. Throw on top of this $100 for a diagnostic call and costs for materials, and you could easily spend $1,000 on moderate issues. To replace the entire roof could cost up to several thousand dollars, depending on the material you are using and how large the roof is.

Making the Decision

Spending $100 a year for a warranty makes a lot of sense when you look at how much it would cost out of your pocket to make roofing repairs. You should expect your roof to last for decades, so it’s important to protect this investment with a warranty. Once you decide to get a roof warranty, explore your options and choose something that makes sense for your needs and budget.

Having a roof warranty can give you the peace of mind you need, both financially and for your safety. Spare yourself a lot of stress and anxiety later on and get a warranty on your roof as soon as possible. Your efforts will be well worth it in the short and long term.