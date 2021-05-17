May 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest
* LAFD Creates Fast Response Teams to Tackle Encampment Fires
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Related Posts
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Sew to Go?

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....

Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

A parking lot at Dockweiler Beach where homeless housing may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Upbeat Beat, video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Food & Drink, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Toi Creel Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School...
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...

Tents on Venice Beach May 5, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR