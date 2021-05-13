Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This video was brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen
After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!
On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021
May 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...Read more