Adopting a Pet?

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in video
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
video

Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen

May 7, 2021

After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
video

The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!

May 7, 2021

On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
video

Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
video

Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?

April 28, 2021

The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

