Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021

* Venice House Fire Under Investigation
* Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...

Tents on Venice Beach May 5, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

A rendering of Apple's future Culver City offices.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
video

Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
video

The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Lawmakers Gives Green Light to Pursue Main Street Closures

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Lawmakers instruct staff to develop proposal that would close Main Street to vehicles on weekends By Sam Catanzaro Portions of...

Photo: Sinners and Saints (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...

Left: Loqui. Right: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...

Photo: LA Metro.
News

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...

