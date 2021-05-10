Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice House Fire Under Investigation
* Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen
After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!
On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Santa Monica Lawmakers Gives Green Light to Pursue Main Street Closures
May 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Lawmakers instruct staff to develop proposal that would close Main Street to vehicles on weekends By Sam Catanzaro Portions of...
Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen
A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...
Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center
Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...
Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk
Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside
May 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal
May 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen
A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...Read more