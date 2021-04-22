Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at the end of Venice Blvd, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley
Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences
School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...
Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series
The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach. Video brought to you by School...
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...Read more
POPULAR
LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run
Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year. According to...Read more