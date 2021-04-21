Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog

By Sam Catanzaro

A dog died in a fire that broke out in an early 20th-century Venice bungalow early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported at 3:37 a.m. at 131 E Clubhouse Avenue in a two-story bungalow on a raised foundation. 26 firefighters extinguished the fire in 18 minutes, the LAFD stated.

No human injuries were reported, however, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey says that a family dog did pass away.

The LAFD has no further information about the cause of the fire at the time of publishing. Humphrey said that an arson investigator has been assigned, though noted that this is standard protocol for such incidents.

The LAFD reported that two power poles were impacted by the fire. According to the Department of Water and Power, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there are no power outages in the area.

Property records on Zillow show that the house is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,200 square foot duplex home built in 1913 with an estimated value of $2,845,665.