April 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog

By Sam Catanzaro

A dog died in a fire that broke out in an early 20th-century Venice bungalow early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported at 3:37 a.m. at 131 E Clubhouse Avenue in a two-story bungalow on a raised foundation. 26 firefighters extinguished the fire in 18 minutes, the LAFD stated.

No human injuries were reported, however, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey says that a family dog did pass away.

The LAFD has no further information about the cause of the fire at the time of publishing. Humphrey said that an arson investigator has been assigned, though noted that this is standard protocol for such incidents.

The LAFD reported that two power poles were impacted by the fire. According to the Department of Water and Power, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there are no power outages in the area.

Property records on Zillow show that the house is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,200 square foot duplex home built in 1913 with an estimated value of $2,845,665.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Returns

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...

The area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Court where a fatal hit and run took place in January. Photo: Google.
Featured

LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year.  According to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

 Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...

LAFD responds to a Del Rey dry cleaning fire. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week By Chad Winthrop Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Featured, News

Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Santa Monica Beach

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism organizing April 22 event  On Earth Day next week join a “micro-cleanup” to help beautify...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR