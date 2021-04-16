April 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

 Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...

LAFD responds to a Del Rey dry cleaning fire. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week By Chad Winthrop Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Featured, News

Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Santa Monica Beach

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism organizing April 22 event  On Earth Day next week join a “micro-cleanup” to help beautify...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Westside Cafe Helping Save Monarch Butterflies

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

This Westside cafe is doing its part to keep its namesake insect, the monarch butterfly, safe. Learn more in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Virtual Venice Art Crawl This Week

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

Singers, poets, painters, photographers, performance artists and gallery owners are all scheduled to participate in the virtual Venice Art Crawl...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Junior Lifeguards Returning to Venice Beach This Summer

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

County-run program returns to LA County beaches July and August  By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are left for prospective...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...

A police perimeter near the scene of a Venice standoff Saturday. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

SWAT Tear Gas Trailer in Seven-Hour Venice Standoff

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

Standoff between police and barricaded suspect over the weekend at First Baptist Church By Sam Catanzaro  An over seven-hour standoff...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...

