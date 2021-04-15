Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday

By Kerry Slater

A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in Venice for one day next week.

Lupa Cotta, an operation known for putting on pop-ups and catering events, will be serving up pizzas at Chez Tex (218 Main St.) in Venice next Friday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The menu will feature Lupa Cotta’s signature item: a pizza wrap know as the Wolf Snack ($13).

“Inspired by the streets of Naples and the California farmers market,” Lupa Cotta writes in their description of the Wolf Snack. “Our signature snack is a foldable half pizza filled with organic red sauce, Calabrian chili, ricotta, fresh greens and any seasonal goodies we find at the Market. Fat, Heat, Salt, Acid, baby!”

In addition, garlic knots ($6) and a clam pizza ($22) will be served. For libations, canned wine will be offered.

From chef Ines Barlerin Glaser, Lupa Cotta self-described “nomadic pizza business” that throws collaborative pop-ups at LA wine bars and catering private dinners.

“Built on the foundations of fermentation, old-school Nonna techniques, and dinner parties; our products and services are inspired by the California Farmers Market,” reads their website.