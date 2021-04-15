Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism organizing April 22 event

On Earth Day next week join a “micro-cleanup” to help beautify Santa Monica Pier, Beach and boardwalk.

Santa MoniCARES is inviting the public to pre-register for their Earth Day Beach Cleanup on Thursday, April 22nd from 4:00pm-5:30pm. Santa MoniCARES is a coalition of representatives from Santa Monica Travel & Tourism and tourism community partners with a mission to harness the hospitable nature and generosity of Santa Monica’s tourism industry and provide support to local non-profit agencies.

Santa MoniCARES is following the LA County guidelines and requiring participants to pre-register via this link: https://santamonicatraveltourism.formstack.com/forms/2021_earth_day_beach_cleanup

“We will organize everyone into small groups in order to comply with current LA County Department of Public Health guidelines,” reads the registration form. “Once confirmed, we will send a followup email about where to meet, what to bring, and any additional information.”

Groups of 20 participants will meet up with our team captains and clean up designated beach/strand/pier areas, organizers say.

Next week, registered participants will receive an email with instructions on who their Team Captain is, where to meet, what to wear, COVID-19 guidelines, an instructional video on how to safely clean up trash and a participation waiver.

“We hope you and the whole family will register to come out, please reply to this email with any questions. Afterwards we encourage you to dine at one of our delicious Pier establishments and enjoy the beach!” Santa MoniCARES said.

The cleanup will cover Santa Monica Beach near the Pier and surrounding beach areas.

Santa MoniCARES will be donating on behalf of Earth Day to Heal the Bay. To contribute, please go to: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DDMJSVHV5V8BA