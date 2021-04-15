Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week

By Chad Winthrop

Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at a local dry cleaner this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported on April 12 around 11:12 p.m. at 4252 Lincoln Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived to find a two story L-shaped strip mall with a fire in one a first floor business, Aaron Cleaners & Laundry.

“The first arriving of 90 assigned LAFD Firefighters took just 26 minutes to discover, confine and fully extinguish fire entirely within a first-floor dry cleaning business,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

According to the LAFD, there were no injuries reported.

The fire cause remains under investigation.