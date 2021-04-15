April 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
LAFD responds to a Del Rey dry cleaning fire. Photo: Citizen App.

Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week

By Chad Winthrop

Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at a local dry cleaner this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported on April 12 around 11:12 p.m. at 4252 Lincoln Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived to find a two story L-shaped strip mall with a fire in one a first floor business, Aaron Cleaners & Laundry.

“The first arriving of 90 assigned LAFD Firefighters took just 26 minutes to discover, confine and fully extinguish fire entirely within a first-floor dry cleaning business,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

According to the LAFD, there were no injuries reported.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Westside Cafe Helping Save Monarch Butterflies

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

This Westside cafe is doing its part to keep its namesake insect, the monarch butterfly, safe. Learn more in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Virtual Venice Art Crawl This Week

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

Singers, poets, painters, photographers, performance artists and gallery owners are all scheduled to participate in the virtual Venice Art Crawl...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Junior Lifeguards Returning to Venice Beach This Summer

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

County-run program returns to LA County beaches July and August  By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are left for prospective...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...

A police perimeter near the scene of a Venice standoff Saturday. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

SWAT Tear Gas Trailer in Seven-Hour Venice Standoff

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

Standoff between police and barricaded suspect over the weekend at First Baptist Church By Sam Catanzaro  An over seven-hour standoff...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

The "Cool Ocean Dip" pudding from Pudu Pudu. Photo: Official.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice  Pudu...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR