April 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4

This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the students, families, teachers and staff of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and as your representative on the School Board, I am excited that we will soon finally welcome students back into the classroom. COVID cases are declining, vaccines are being distributed, and we’ve learned a lot about which precautions help keep kids and staff safe. We have also reached an agreement with our teachers’ union to begin the recovery process from this crisis by safely reopening schools for in-person instruction in a hybrid model.

Here’s what reopening will look like. We will begin reopening some elementary schools on April 12, with the remaining schools returning the following week. Elementary students who would like to return to campus will have three hours of in-person instruction Monday through Friday. In addition, to ease the transition back to campus, we’re going a step further by offering families the options of on-campus child care and extra enrichment activities. Of course, for those students who choose to continue learning remotely for the time being, schools will provide three hours of live virtual instruction. Middle and high school students will be able to return to campus on April 26. Students will learn in stable in-person cohorts, allowing them to preserve individual course loads and schedules this late in the year. 

I will continue pushing for the Fall semester to look as close to normal as possible, as health conditions continue to improve. We are also actively planning summer enrichment opportunities for all families interested in participating.

Safety is, of course, our top priority. All students and staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus, and regular COVID testing will be provided thereafter. To ensure the safest environment possible for everyone returning to campus, the District has already invested more than $120 million on new safety measures, including upgrading air-filtration systems, procuring adequate stocks of PPE and disinfecting supplies, and adding extra custodial staff. Every air filter on every campus has been replaced with the equivalent of an N95 mask. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place for students, staff, and visitors at schools, and schools will use outdoor learning environments where appropriate to ensure safety. 

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school. 

The process of reopening a district as large and diverse as LA Unified is especially complex, and won’t be perfect. But we will continue to navigate challenges and push forward, just like we did when transitioning nearly overnight to distance learning for more than half a million teachers and students, procuring more than 200,000 devices and hotspots to give every student access to virtual classrooms, and distributing over 110 million meals and necessities to the kids and families who rely on their school as part of the social safety net over the past year. 

I deeply appreciate everyone who has fought to keep our kids healthy and learning. We will continue to learn, adapt and overcome any obstacles that emerge — because our kids and families are counting on us.  

You can visit www.boardmembermelvoin.com for more information, follow me on Facebook and Twitter @nickmelvoin for the latest updates, and email BD4info@LAUSD.net with any questions or concerns.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower following a recent touch up from the Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles County crews. Photos: Venice Pride (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Warren Furutani speaking at the 2019 VJAMM Commemoration. Photo: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021

Read more
April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk

March 30, 2021

Read more
March 30, 2021

Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA

March 30, 2021

Read more
March 30, 2021

United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels  By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project

March 27, 2021

Read more
March 27, 2021

During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project four alternatives were presented, learn more in this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

by Sam Catanzaro
April 6, 2021
0

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Read more

POPULAR

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

by Sam Catanzaro
April 2, 2021
0

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman's Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...

Read more