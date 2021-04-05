Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created intended to prevent hate crimes. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration
April 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...
Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA
March 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
