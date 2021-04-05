April 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created intended to prevent hate crimes. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower following a recent touch up from the Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles County crews. Photos: Venice Pride (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Warren Furutani speaking at the 2019 VJAMM Commemoration. Photo: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels  By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...

