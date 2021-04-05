April 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk
* Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

