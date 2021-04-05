Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk
* Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant
Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement
March 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...
Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...
Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA
March 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Passed Away
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice
