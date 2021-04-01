April 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway

A look at The Brick and The Machine development

By Chad Winthrop

A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is underway on the Westside.

The project, called The Brick and The Machine, is located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Delmas Terrace in Culver City. Developers Clarett West Development and DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners are building a three- and four-story structure with 60,000 square feet of offices, 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and subterranean parking for 223 vehicles.

Abramson Architects designed the project.

“A new ground-up building in the center of Downtown Culver City engages the creative energy and collaborative spirit of its cutting-edge inhabitants by providing two distinct office environments – The Brick and The Machine,” Abramson Architects writes on their website. “The Brick features a dynamic shift between large, building-scale window openings and a finely textured, human-scale materiality. The exterior façade is a contemporary interpretation of the historic brick landmarks in the area. The Machine features a series of movable exterior screens that offer glare and temperature control.”

Together, the buildings will share expansive vegetated regions including a multi-story courtyard and activated rooftop deck.

“The creative office’s fluid indoor/outdoor spaces incorporate natural lighting and ventilation strategies, both known to increase employee engagement and productivity,” Abramson Architects writes.

Construction began in January 2020 was set to take 20 months.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021

Read more
April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk

March 30, 2021

Read more
March 30, 2021

Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA

March 30, 2021

Read more
March 30, 2021

United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels  By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project

March 27, 2021

Read more
March 27, 2021

During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project four alternatives were presented, learn more in this...

A fire burns in Venice early Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Vehicles Damaged in Week’s Fourth Encampmemt-Related Fire

March 26, 2021

Read more
March 26, 2021

Fourth encampment-related fire in a week By Sam Catanzaro Two vehicles were among the property damaged in a Venice tent...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

John DeCindis
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

45-year-old man pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A man pleaded not guilty this week to...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...

A LA County Fire Department helicopter drops water on a Tuesday fire at the Ballons Wetlands. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands

March 24, 2021

Read more
March 24, 2021

Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze By Sam Catanzaro Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR