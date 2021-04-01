Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety Expanding the Motel Conversion Ordinance. Learn more in this video brought to you by Mofrad Financial Solutions.
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement
March 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Passed Away
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
The Hazards of Storm Drains
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
March 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...
Live Music is Back in Venice
March 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement
A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...Read more