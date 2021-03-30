March 31, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement

A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of homeless encampments. This video was brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

video

Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Passed Away

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
video, Westside Wellness

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
video

The Hazards of Storm Drains

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
video

$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
video

Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
News, video

Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...
video

Live Music is Back in Venice

March 21, 2021

March 21, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
Food & Drink, video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
video

Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
video

Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
video

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
video

Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition

March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
video

New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
video

Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...

