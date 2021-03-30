March 31, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach. Photo: Google.

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA

United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels 

By Chad Winthrop

Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement with The Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach  for non-compliance with various provisions of the the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

On Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that it has signed agreements with 27 hotels across Southern California to resolve investigations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Among those hotels is the Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beac located at 11933 Washington Boulevard. 

According to prosecutors, the agreements were finalized over a one-year period that began last April and concluded Monday with the 27th agreement. 

“After federal investigations into the hotels revealed non-compliance with various provisions of the ADA pertaining to “public accommodations,” the various hotels agreed to remedy the violations, with some agreeing to stop the illegal practice of charging more for accessible rooms – a “disability tax” of up to $25 when compared to similar non-accessible rooms,” the United States Attorney’s Office said. 

The hotels that have entered into settlement agreements with the United States Attorney’s Office are:

  • The Knights Inn Los Angeles Central/Convention Center;
  • The Mayfair Inn in Ontario (formerly called the Knights Inn Ontario);
  • The Red Roof Inns in San Dimas-Fairplex and Santa Ana;
  • Rodeway Inn & Suites in Beaumont, Canyon Lake (Riverside County), Corona, and Harbor City;
  • Rodeway Inns, one near Venice Beach and a second in Encino;
  • The Santa Fe Inn (formerly Rodeway Inn Near LA Live); and
  • Super 8 hotels located in Cypress, Hollywood, Inglewood, North Hollywood, Redlands, and Torrance.

In addition, ten entities have signed letters of resolution and agreed to come into compliance with the ADA. They are:

  • Rodeway Inn & Suites in Hollywood and Lynwood;
  • Two Rodeway Inn locations, one near Maingate Knott’s and one known as Regalodge (in Glendale);
  • Vantage Point Inn (formerly known as Knights Inn Woodland Hills);
  • Super 8 locations near LAX, and in Pasadena, Santa Clarita, and San Luis Obispo; and
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

“It is unfair and illegal for private entities that own or operate public accommodations such as hotels to discriminate against people with disabilities,” said Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison. “I commend the hotels in this district that have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring full access for persons with disabilities by cooperating in our investigations and by agreeing to comply with the ADA.”

