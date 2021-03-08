Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation
* Scorched Bus Removed from Rose Ave
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside
Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and...
Food for Thought: An Unnecessary Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney
Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...
The Danger of Inshore Holes
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics
Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk
March 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
