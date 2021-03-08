March 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation
* Scorched Bus Removed from Rose Ave
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...

Two paintings stolen with a car near LMU. Left: lIMAGINE #3. Right: PRIMALSUN #1. Both by Jack Armstrong, Acrylic on Canvas 24"X36" Photo: LAPD.
Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and...

The inside of Alfred Coffee on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food for Thought: An Unnecessary Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...
The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...

The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...

Broadway Elementary in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union

March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...

