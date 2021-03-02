March 3, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Broadway Elementary in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles school officials say a boost in vaccine availability for educators and staff will allow schools to reopen sooner as they negotiate with a teachers union calling for a slower return to the classroom. 

On Monday, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced LA County increased its distribution of vaccines to the district to 8,800 this week and 8,800 next week. In addition, LAUSD will receive 25,000 vaccinations from the state, according to Beutner, who says this will help expedite the reopening process. 

“Today, we are taking an important step toward reopening school classrooms by expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include all employees in Los Angeles Unified who are, as of today, eligible to have access to the vaccine,” Beutner said. “Providing vaccinations for school staff in an organized manner will help Los Angeles Unified open schools sooner.” 

“This plan will allow us to complete during the next two weeks the vaccinations for school staff who are already working at school sites, staff who are working with our youngest learners and those working with students with learning differences and disabilities…this completes the last piece of the puzzle to reopen schools,” he added. 

Although elementary schools in LA County are allowed to operate under state guidelines, Beutner suggested mid-April as a time frame for a return for these students.

The announcement comes as the district and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), the city’s teachers union, are negotiating on when to reopen. The union, in a statement this week, says leaders oppose a return until positivity rates in L.A. County drop to a seven-day average of seven daily infections or fewer per 100,000 residents for two-weeks, which would move LA County out of the “Purple Tier”. Data released by the state Tuesday put the county’s adjusted average daily rate at 7.2 per 100,000 residents.

In addition, UTLA wants all staff required to return to in-person work to be either fully vaccinated or provided access to full vaccination plus the implementation of safety protocols including PPE, social distancing, ventilation and a cleaning regimen.

“Until we are out of the purple tier, until staff has been given access to vaccines, and until we have robust health and safety measures at each school — such as access to PPE, social distancing, ventilation, and a cleaning regimen — we will not accept an arbitrary date to return to school,” said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz. 

This week, UTLA members will vote on the three conditions necessary for a safe return to in-person instruction. Vote results will be announced Friday night, the union said, noting that vaccines are only one piece of the solution.

“Vaccinations are a critical step forward to getting back in-person teaching and learning with our students, but they are only one piece of the puzzle. We are making progress but we are not there yet,” UTLA said in a statement. 

Adding to the tension in the negotiations is a tentative deal between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state lawmakers that would give supplementary funding for districts that reopen schools quickly. UTLA has objected to this proposal, saying it would leave low-income communities of color behind.

“If you condition funding on the reopening of schools, that money will only go to white and wealthier and healthier school communities that do not have the transmission rates that low-income Black and Brown communities do,” Myart-Cruz said. “This is a recipe for propagating structural racism and it is deeply unfair to the students we serve.”

While the timeline for LAUSD returning remains uncertain, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced this week that TK-5 schools have plans for in-person academics and instruction beginning the week of March 15. Among the protocols include mask-wearing, mid-day school cleaning, enforced social distancing and temperature checks upon entrance, while each school will have COVID-19 compliance teams on campus.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify TV, Featured

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR