* Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event
* First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.
The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events
The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center
February 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...
Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
