First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event
* First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
video

VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Venice Beach Art, video

Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...

