Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought to you by DBR Roofing.

Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...

