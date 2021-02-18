Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought to you by DBR Roofing.
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
February 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists
Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program
February 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting
February 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021
February 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
February 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline for filing March 23rd Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices
Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....Read more