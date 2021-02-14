A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey home in the country. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline for filing March 23rd Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices
Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes
February 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month By Kerry Slater A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video
February 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
February 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills
February 7, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
