Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

February 10, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

