Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

Deadline for filing March 23rd

Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat on the Venice Neighborhood Council this spring.

The VNC, along with LA’s 98 other Neighborhood Councils, form the grassroots level of the City’s government. VNC board members–public officials elected by the stakeholders of their community–serve their communities without pay, helping shape decisions on land use, housing, public safety, transportation, the environment, arts and everything else that affects Venice.

“Board terms are two years, during which time you’ll represent the Stakeholders of Venice and advise the City Council, Mayor’s Office, and all other City agencies on matters affecting our community,” the VNC says.

This year the following seats are up for election:

• President

• Vice President

• Secretary

• Treasurer

• Communications Officer

• Community Outreach Officer

• Land Use and Planning Committee Chair

• At-Large Community Officer (13 seats)

• Community interest Community Officer

For most every seat any VNC stakeholder aged 16 or older can run: anyone who lives, works, or owns real property within the VNC’s boundaries. The Community interest Community Officer position, however, is defined as a person who does NOT live, works, or own real property in the area, but affirms substantial and ongoing participation within the VNC’s boundaries.

The Candidate Filing Period runs from February 6 to March 23, 2021.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s NC elections will be conducted by the Los Angeles City Clerk entirely as “Vote-by-Mail”.

Visit https://dev.venicenc.org/page/viewPage/elections-2021 for more information.