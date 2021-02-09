February 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures Cancer” fundraiser. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

VJAMM Committee members at the April 2018 VJAMM Commemoration, receiving a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U. S. Congressmember Ted Lieu’s representative, Daisy Paniagua–Uribe. Photos: Courtesy VJAMM.
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...

Photo: The Rose Venice (Facebook).
Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven

February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...

Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...

Photos: Ming Lo
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...

