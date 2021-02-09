Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures Cancer” fundraiser. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
To make a donation, CLICK HERE.
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
February 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
February 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
February 7, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
February 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
February 4, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...
February 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
