Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades.
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Student Garden at Mark Twain Middle Helping Feed the Community.
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Seeds to Plates Garden at Mark Twain Middle School is bringing together the community by providing fresh produce for...
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination.
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes.
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood.
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick.
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...Read more