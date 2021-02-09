February 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.

in video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

Read more
February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Food & Drink, video

Student Garden at Mark Twain Middle Helping Feed the Community.

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

The Seeds to Plates Garden at Mark Twain Middle School is bringing together the community by providing fresh produce for...

Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
News, video

Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR