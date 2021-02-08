Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera attacking a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on January 16, 2021, around 5:00 p.m., at the intersection of Washington Blvd and Speedway Blvd, the suspect and victim became engaged in a verbal altercation. During the verbal altercation, the suspect punched the victim in the jaw causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The victim, was transported to a local area hospital and treated for serious injuries he sustained as a result of the attack, police say.

The suspect is described as a male White or Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, with black hair and a black beard, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a white Los Angeles Dodgers jersey affixed with the number 74 and the name “Jansen”on the back. The suspect was also wearing dark pants, white shoes and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Area detectives at (310) 482-6394. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.